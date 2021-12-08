Safestore (LON:SAFE) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,470 at Liberum Capital

Safestore (LON:SAFE) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 1,300 ($17.24) to GBX 1,470 ($19.49) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.53% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on Safestore from GBX 1,147 ($15.21) to GBX 1,423 ($18.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,287.67 ($17.08).

Safestore stock opened at GBX 1,393 ($18.47) on Wednesday. Safestore has a twelve month low of GBX 723 ($9.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,394 ($18.49). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,200.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

