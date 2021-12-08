Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. Sandvik AB has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $29.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $444,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,428,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,301,000 after acquiring an additional 59,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

