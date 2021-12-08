Santori & Peters Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Santori & Peters Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.5% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 27,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 68.9% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.14. 79,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,385. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $136.02 and a 12-month high of $168.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.74.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

