Santori & Peters Inc. Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Santori & Peters Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 3.3% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.8% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.36. 2,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,234. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.80. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $121.20 and a 52 week high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

