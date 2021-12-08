Savills (LON:SVS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,271.39

Savills plc (LON:SVS)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,271.39 ($16.86) and traded as high as GBX 1,365 ($18.10). Savills shares last traded at GBX 1,365 ($18.10), with a volume of 520,428 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,372.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,271.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

