Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Position Lifted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,962,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,179 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 57,919,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,454 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,188,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,578 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,165,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,548,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,054 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $39.52 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $34.83 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.78.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

