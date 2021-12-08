Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,013 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 46,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after buying an additional 7,853 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG opened at $163.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.80. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $121.20 and a 12-month high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

