Sciencast Management LP Invests $401,000 in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 0.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,743,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 6.2% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 20.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TNL. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $36,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $51.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.81. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

