Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,917 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 8.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,602,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after purchasing an additional 364,949 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 7.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,474,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,799,000 after purchasing an additional 298,459 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 77.1% during the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,327,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 8.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,117,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,637,000 after purchasing an additional 171,006 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OVV opened at $35.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.58 and its 200-day moving average is $31.19. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $40.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on OVV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

