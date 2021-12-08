Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Acquired by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 751.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SGEN shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.67.

In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $6,041,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $48,330,516.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 416,116 shares of company stock worth $69,074,088. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SGEN stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.31. 1,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,376. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $133.20 and a one year high of $202.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. Seagen’s revenue was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

