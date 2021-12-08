Séché Environnement (OTCMKTS:SECVY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.72

Shares of Séché Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:SECVY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.72 and traded as low as $14.00. Séché Environnement shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 900 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.13.

Séché Environnement Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SECVY)

SÃ©chÃ© Environnement SA engages in the recovery and treatment of waste products for industrial customers and local authorities in France and internationally. The company recovers resources and materials from non-hazardous and hazardous wastes; and produces alternative energy from biogas and solid recovered fuels, as well as generates thermal energy as a byproduct.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Séché Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Séché Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.