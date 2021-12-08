SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S) in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 72.52% from the company’s previous close.

S has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.88.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne stock traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,655. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.58 million. The firm’s revenue was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SentinelOne stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 555,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326,498 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of SentinelOne worth $29,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.