Severfield plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.20 (LON:SFR)

Severfield plc (LON:SFR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Severfield stock opened at GBX 72 ($0.95) on Wednesday. Severfield has a 1 year low of GBX 62.80 ($0.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 84.84 ($1.13). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 72.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 77.07. The company has a market capitalization of £222.73 million and a P/E ratio of 12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In other Severfield news, insider Alan Dunsmore sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.91), for a total value of £287.04 ($380.64). Also, insider Kevin Whiteman acquired 65,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 76 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £49,870.44 ($66,132.40). Insiders acquired 65,954 shares of company stock valued at $5,012,101 over the last 90 days.

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

