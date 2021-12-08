SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Shares Down 0.8%

SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL)’s stock price fell 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €7.72 ($8.67) and last traded at €7.75 ($8.71). 214,626 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 248,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.81 ($8.78).

SGL has been the topic of several research reports. Baader Bank set a €8.02 ($9.01) target price on SGL Carbon in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.00 ($5.62) price objective on SGL Carbon in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.50 ($10.67) target price on SGL Carbon in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.11) price objective on SGL Carbon in a report on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €8.65.

SGL Carbon SE engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It offers products for automotive industries, including body and main parts; body shell components; carbon-ceramic brake discs; battery solutions; friction materials; chassis components; gas diffusion layers and bipolar plates; vanes and rotors; sealing materials; bearing and mechanical seals; commuter discs and carbon brushes; and miscellaneous products, as well as materials for temperature management.

