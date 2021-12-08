Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Trading Down 9.6%

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)’s stock price traded down 9.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.27 and last traded at $5.28. 15,043 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 914,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Sharecare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.23.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Sharecare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Sharecare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Sharecare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sharecare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharecare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

About Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

