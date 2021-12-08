Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 60.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 241,029 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 177,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 645.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,841,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,966,000 after buying an additional 2,460,253 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,226,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,888,000 after buying an additional 298,091 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,005,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. 18.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.87.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.82 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 106.61% and a return on equity of 97.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.60%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SHLX shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

