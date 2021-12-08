Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,348,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,892,640,000 after purchasing an additional 78,123 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,165,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,031 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.8% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,924,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 13.6% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,219,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,781,399,000 after purchasing an additional 145,795 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 15.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,468,430,000 after purchasing an additional 132,917 shares during the period. 59.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify stock opened at $1,520.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $189.70 billion, a PE ratio of 56.67, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,483.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,462.63. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,005.14 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. TD Securities started coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Shopify in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,598.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,639.41.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

