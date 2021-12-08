Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer Sells 21,797 Shares of Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 21,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total value of $2,359,961.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 37,597 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $3,922,870.98.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 23,817 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $2,665,122.30.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Jonathan Oringer sold 15,294 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $1,812,033.12.

On Monday, November 8th, Jonathan Oringer sold 13,590 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $1,683,257.40.

On Friday, November 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,322 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,995,364.50.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 15,549 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total value of $1,862,925.69.

On Monday, October 11th, Jonathan Oringer sold 18,506 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total value of $2,208,506.04.

On Thursday, October 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 15,492 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $1,823,408.40.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 10,714 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $1,211,217.70.

On Monday, September 13th, Jonathan Oringer sold 20,056 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $2,193,925.84.

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $113.79 on Wednesday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.21 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $194.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their target price on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Shutterstock by 108.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 809,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,677,000 after purchasing an additional 420,303 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,898,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,077,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,545,000 after acquiring an additional 186,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

