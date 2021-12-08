Sicart Associates LLC Sells 100,000 Shares of Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)

Sicart Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,545,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Luokung Technology were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Luokung Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Luokung Technology by 321.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Luokung Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Luokung Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its position in shares of Luokung Technology by 12.1% in the second quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 75,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the period. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKCO traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 9,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,808,313. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44. Luokung Technology Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $3.86.

Luokung Technology Corp. operates as a graphics data processing technology company. It engages in the provision of interactive location-based services. The firm’s products include a location-based service, under the Luokung brand. It provides personalized and specific services to long distance travelers on the train and at the destination.

