Sicart Associates LLC Sells 22,560 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sicart Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,560 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 3.0% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. Barclays set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.53.

PFE traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $51.25. The company had a trading volume of 619,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,775,031. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.12. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $287.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

