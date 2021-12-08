Sicart Associates LLC Takes Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 2,403.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,098,000 after buying an additional 4,041,050 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Asana by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,575 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,460,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,035 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Asana by 1,032.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Asana by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,922,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,383,000 after purchasing an additional 877,385 shares during the last quarter. 30.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Asana from $37.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.92.

Shares of NYSE ASAN traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.06. The company had a trading volume of 21,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.49 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.49.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 318.32% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The company had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Asana’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.84 per share, with a total value of $24,960,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,967,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,124,285.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $1,779,638.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,263,915 shares of company stock worth $126,334,000 and sold 112,440 shares worth $13,494,854. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

