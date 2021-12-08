SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.08.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SILV. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SilverCrest Metals by 10,761.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 618,900 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in SilverCrest Metals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,817,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,563,000 after purchasing an additional 263,129 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in SilverCrest Metals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,152,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,519,000 after purchasing an additional 213,878 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 174,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,968,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,000 after buying an additional 149,937 shares in the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SILV stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.01. 392,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.12 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

