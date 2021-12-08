Simon Property Group, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $11.70 Per Share (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Simon Property Group in a report released on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $11.70 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.88. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s FY2022 earnings at $11.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.56 EPS.

SPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.44.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $156.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.74. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $82.02 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 97.24%.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 401.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 887,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,815,000 after purchasing an additional 86,620 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 81,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,426 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,698,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

