Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Increases Dividend to $1.65 Per Share

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 1.65 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50.

Simon Property Group has decreased its dividend by 16.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Simon Property Group has a payout ratio of 115.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Simon Property Group to earn $11.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.6%.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group stock opened at $156.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $82.02 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.44.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Simon Property Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.34% of Simon Property Group worth $574,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.