Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sims Metal Management Ltd is a metals and electronics recycling company. It specializes in ferrous and non-ferrous metals recycling, post-consumer electronic goods recycling, and municipal waste recycling. Sims Metal Management Ltd, formerly known as Sims Group, is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Sims from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

SMSMY opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.80. Sims has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.3073 per share. This represents a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This is a boost from Sims’s previous dividend of $0.15.

About Sims

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

