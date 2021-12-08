Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 77000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market cap of C$12.78 million and a PE ratio of -20.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07.

About Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI)

Sirios Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo project that consists of 145 claims covering an area of 7,400 acres located in Quebec. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Sirios Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirios Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.