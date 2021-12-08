Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) PT Raised to GBX 142

Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 130 ($1.72) to GBX 142 ($1.88) in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.28% from the company’s previous close.

SRE has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.06) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.06) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

LON:SRE opened at GBX 142.40 ($1.89) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 135.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 121.53. Sirius Real Estate has a twelve month low of GBX 84.20 ($1.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 145 ($1.92). The company has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.39.

In other Sirius Real Estate news, insider Andrew Coombs acquired 760,000 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £995,600 ($1,320,249.30).

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

