SITE Centers Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

SITE Centers has a dividend payout ratio of 252.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect SITE Centers to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

Shares of SITC opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 78.50 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $17.61.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.36 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $34,107,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SITE Centers by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,395 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

