Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $3.63 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.7% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. NWK Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $303.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $292.39. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $226.77 and a 52-week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

