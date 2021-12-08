Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Purchases 144 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $81.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $82.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.