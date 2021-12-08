Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,120 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 5.4% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $11,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 629,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,253,000 after acquiring an additional 136,429 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after acquiring an additional 11,913 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 194,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $50.83 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $50.83 and a 12-month high of $51.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.06.

