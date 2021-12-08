Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.70.

SNPO has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Snap One in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Snap One from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

NASDAQ SNPO traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,310. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Snap One has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $24.50.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $260.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.86 million. On average, analysts forecast that Snap One will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Snap One during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Snap One in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Snap One in the third quarter worth about $120,000.

Snap One Company Profile

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

