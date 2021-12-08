Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI) Shares Up 8.4%

Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI) shot up 8.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20. 277 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average of $9.04.

Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.23 million for the quarter.

Solitron Devices, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing of solid-state semiconductor components and related devices. Its products include chip carriers, hybrid microcircuits, motor controllers and drivers, packages available for hybrids and transistors, power factor correction modules, and rad-hard components.

