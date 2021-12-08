SOLVE (SOLVE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $10.78 Million

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One SOLVE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC on major exchanges. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $53.61 million and approximately $10.78 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00093480 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00013086 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000021 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 433,324,963 coins. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SOLVE is solve.care . SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

Buying and Selling SOLVE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

