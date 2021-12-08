Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.870-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$930 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $932.86 million.

SHC stock opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion and a PE ratio of 187.85.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $226.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sotera Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 461.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 15,830 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 296.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 30,882 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 63,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 852.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 430,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

