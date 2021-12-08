Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Invests $243,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Cowen started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.31.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $8,948,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,386,843.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $708,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 456,250 shares of company stock valued at $153,919,735 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $282.35 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.93. The firm has a market cap of $114.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

