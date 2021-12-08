Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 15,820 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,820 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE stock opened at $97.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.24. The stock has a market cap of $107.12 billion, a PE ratio of -187.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a 1 year low of $82.88 and a 1 year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GE shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.76.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

