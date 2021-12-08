Source Capital, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:SOR)

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

Source Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 22.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE SOR opened at $45.52 on Wednesday. Source Capital has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Source Capital stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Source Capital worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

