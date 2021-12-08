Southern (NYSE:SO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Southern (NYSE:SO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $60.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $55.00. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Southern stock opened at $64.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.55. Southern has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Southern will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $156,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,850 shares of company stock worth $754,257 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $1,056,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Southern by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 444,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,921,000 after purchasing an additional 20,041 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Southern by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,859,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,556,000 after purchasing an additional 49,097 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Southern by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Southern by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,274,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,661,000 after purchasing an additional 549,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

