SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter.

MDY stock opened at $511.64 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $405.01 and a 52-week high of $533.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $508.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $498.07.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

