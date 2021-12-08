Spire Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Novanta were worth $15,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOVT. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 49,783.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 522,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,450,000 after acquiring an additional 521,728 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 37.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,681,000 after buying an additional 366,404 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 38.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 681,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,785,000 after buying an additional 187,676 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 6.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,623,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,849,000 after buying an additional 93,408 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 22.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 410,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,252,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOVT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:NOVT traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.94. The company had a trading volume of 438 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,211. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.40. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.58 and a 52 week high of $184.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $177.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.06 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

