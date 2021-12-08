Spire Wealth Management Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,115 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,164,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 26,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 25,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.42. 267,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,404,037. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.97. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.