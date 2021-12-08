Spire Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.9% of Spire Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $33,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,666.7% during the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.78.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,018,226. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.47. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

