Spire Wealth Management Has $12.64 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000.

VO traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.81. 8,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,548. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $201.59 and a one year high of $261.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.48.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

