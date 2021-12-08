Spire Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,958 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $17,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.3% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 386.0% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $60,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $60.99. 40,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,973. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $62.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

