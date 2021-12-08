Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,642 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 0.7% of Spire Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $26,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11,983.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,537 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6,650.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,149,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,235 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,867,000 after purchasing an additional 924,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,116,000 after purchasing an additional 906,310 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.83. The company had a trading volume of 73,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,076,927. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.23 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.85.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

