Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.76.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $46.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.83. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $36.89 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 202.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRC. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

