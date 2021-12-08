Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Upgraded to Buy at Lake Street Capital

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) was upgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.00. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.01% from the company’s previous close.
SPWH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.
Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $12.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.97. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $18.08.
Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile
Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.
