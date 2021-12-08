Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,532 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 472,252 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $52,094,000 after buying an additional 115,177 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Starbucks by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 15,898 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,272 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

Starbucks stock opened at $116.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.30 and a 200-day moving average of $114.49. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $95.92 and a one year high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $136.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

