Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,554 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX opened at $116.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.49. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $95.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

